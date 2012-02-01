COLUMN-US air standards: a lesson for carbon controls-Gerard Wynn

By Gerard Wynn
LONDON Feb 1 New U.S. limits on mercury
and other toxic pollution from coal power plants may prove a
back door to carbon emissions cuts and show visible local
benefits win support.
Beijing and Washington are locked in stalemate on
international curbs on carbon emissions while the United States
is also deadlocked domestically on a climate bill.
Both are taking action on local air pollution, however,
which in the United States will shut smaller, older, more idle
coal plants and slow growth in carbon dioxide emissions (CO2).
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards are
already biting, say utilities planning power plant closures.
The controls have progressed partly because of a legislative
short-cut: as an EPA ruling (under the existing 1970 Clean Air
Act) rather than a new law which needs majority approval in
Congress, where a climate bill fell.
But curbing mercury, a neurotoxin which harms unborn babies
and children, commands public buy-in given obvious and visible
health benefits - eating fish from some U.S. waterways is
banned.
The lesson is that environmental controls with more visible,
easily understood benefits win more support - not lost on green
groups like the U.S. Sierra Club which pursued mercury limits.
The trouble for carbon controls is that clarity on local
impacts may be years off, given the chaotic drivers behind
rainfall and temperature: a clearer picture exists only at the
global level including more heatwaves and gradual sea level
rise.
In addition, the benefits of carbon curbs are shared
worldwide and with future generations - voters most benefiting
from a carbon tax haven't been born.
STANDARDS
The EPA in December announced the "Mercury and Air Toxics
Standards", or "MATS Rule", to limit dangerous pollutants
including mercury, arsenic and other toxins from coal- and
oil-fired power plants.
That provoked a backlash among Republicans and from
utilities more dependent on coal power and may still face
Congress efforts to quash it.
The ruling will force the closure of older, less efficient
plants where the cost of applying controls doesn't pay.
U.S. power company FirstEnergy Corp last week said it
would retire six, older coal-fired power plants on account of
the ruling.
Energy analysts estimate the standards could help shut tens
of gigawatts (GW) of coal-fired generation over the next several
years, out of more than 300 GW U.S. coal fired generation.
New clean air standards would help drive a U.S. shift from
coal and keep CO2 emissions below 2005 levels in the
medium-term, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said
last week.
Additional problems facing U.S. coal include more pollution
controls, competition with cheap U.S. shale gas and slower
growth in power demand.
GLOBAL VERSUS LOCAL
Both clean air and a safe climate are public goods, meaning
it is difficult to exclude people from enjoying them.
As a result, it is difficult to charge for consumption in
the same way as conventional goods like food or energy.
Government intervention works best for example funded by
taxation.
But there is an important difference: clean air has a mostly
regional benefit while a safer climate can be enjoyed by anyone.
Taxpayers in a region or country paying a carbon levy will
collectively only get a slice of the global climate benefit, and
so may expect every other large, carbon-emitting country in the
world to do their bit.
Only international cooperation can ensure everyone pays -
according to their ability and responsibility, a phrase which
opens a can of worms in deadlocked U.N. climate talks.
By contrast, taxpayers, or in this case energy consumers
(generators will try to add the clean-up cost on utility bills),
capture the full benefit of the clean air laws they pay for.
The benefits are clear enough: the EPA estimates health
savings worth $37 billion-$90 billion annually by 2016 compared
with costs of nearly $10 billion per year.
Analysts have attempted the same maths for climate change
but it is more difficult to monetise these benefits by region.
So measures targeting correlated, local pollutants will help
curb CO2 emissions, but meeting the full scale of the climate
problem will still need extra, international effort.
EXPORTING POLLUTION?
There's also a catch: world trade can make local air
pollution a global problem.
At least a fraction of the U.S.-produced coal no longer
burned in America following the standards will be exported along
with carbon and pollution to countries with laxer controls.
Some coal will be left in the ground given the economics of
U.S. mining, said one coal trader.
And environmental groups will attempt to block port capacity
expansion, and possibly force exporters to think twice given
possible delays.
Nevertheless, analysts say exports could reach about 20
percent of U.S. production (from an historical 4-14 percent), if
trends hold, as exporters execute ramp-up plans.