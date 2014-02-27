Essilor to buy Coastal Contacts for C$430 million

Feb 27 Essilor International will buy Coastal Contacts Inc , a digital retailer of eyeglasses and contact lenses, for C$430 million ($388.2 million), Coastal said on Thursday.

Essilor will buy all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Coastal.com for C$12.45 per share, representing a premium of about 20 percent to Coastal stock's Wednesday close on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Last year Essilor bought Costa Inc, a maker of premium sport sunglasses, for $270 million to tap into the growing prescription sun lens market.

The Coastal.com board has recommended that shareholders of Coastal.com vote in favour of the agreement, Coastal said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2014, Coastal said.