2012年 4月 16日

Cobalt denies wrongdoing in Angola

April 16 Cobalt International Energy Inc said on Monday it "strongly refuted" allegations published in the Financial Times, which said three of Angolan officials have acknowledged that they hold concealed shares in an oil venture linked to the company.

The company denied any allegations of wrongdoing and said it was in compliance with all laws in the areas where it operates.

