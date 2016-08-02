Cobalt International's Angola stake sale to Sonangol unlikely

Aug 2 Cobalt International Energy Inc
said it was unlikely to close a $1.75 billion sale of its 40
percent stake in two offshore oil blocks in Angola to the state
oil company, sending its shares down as much as 43.5 percent.
The oil and gas producer, which reported a bigger quarterly
loss on Tuesday, is facing a U.S. Department of Justice probe
into its Angolan operations.
The company said in August last year it would sell its stake
in the oil blocks to Angola's Sonangol, which holds the
remaining stake.
"Although we prefer the same transaction with Sonangol to
close, I am pleased that we can remarket these...assets to third
parties," Chief Executive Tim Cutt said on a post-earnings call
on Tuesday.
The company's net loss widened to $205.55 million, or 50
cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $66.81
million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Cobalt shares were down at 98 cents, after touching a record
low of 76 cents earlier in the day.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)