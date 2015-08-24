UPDATE 1-Cobalt sells stake in Angolan oil blocks for $1.75 bln

(Adds details, analyst's comment, background)
Aug 24 Oil and gas producer Cobalt International
Energy Inc, whose Angolan operations are being
investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice, said it would
sell its 40 percent stake in two oil blocks in offshore Angola
for $1.75 billion.
Cobalt said the sale of its stake to Angolan state oil
company Sonangol has an effective date of Jan. 1, 2015.
The company said it would continue to work with Sonangol to
get formal sanction for its deepwater Cameia project in Block 21
by the end of the year.
Cobalt operates Block 21 with a 40 percent working interest,
while Sonangol owns the rest.
Cobalt's shares fell as much as 3.5 percent in early trade
on Monday, before reversing course to trade up 0.5 percent at
$7.28, making it one of the few stocks across the market in
positive territory.
RBC Capital Markets analysts said the selling price was
below their estimate.
"We had estimated the risked value for CIE's Angola
portfolio, including discoveries at $2 billion with an upside
value of $4.5 billion (including other future potential
exploration opportunities)," RBC analysts said in a note.
Cobalt is being investigated by the DOJ due to allegations
of a connection between its partner company in Angola, Nazaki
Oil and Gaz, and senior Angolan government officials.
The sale will help Cobalt concentrate on its deepwater
assets in offshore North America and West Africa, analysts said.
