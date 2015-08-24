UPDATE 1-Cobalt sells stake in Angolan oil blocks for $1.75 bln

(Adds details, analyst's comment, background)

Aug 24 Oil and gas producer Cobalt International Energy Inc, whose Angolan operations are being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice, said it would sell its 40 percent stake in two oil blocks in offshore Angola for $1.75 billion.

Cobalt said the sale of its stake to Angolan state oil company Sonangol has an effective date of Jan. 1, 2015.

The company said it would continue to work with Sonangol to get formal sanction for its deepwater Cameia project in Block 21 by the end of the year.

Cobalt operates Block 21 with a 40 percent working interest, while Sonangol owns the rest.

Cobalt's shares fell as much as 3.5 percent in early trade on Monday, before reversing course to trade up 0.5 percent at $7.28, making it one of the few stocks across the market in positive territory.

RBC Capital Markets analysts said the selling price was below their estimate.

"We had estimated the risked value for CIE's Angola portfolio, including discoveries at $2 billion with an upside value of $4.5 billion (including other future potential exploration opportunities)," RBC analysts said in a note.

Cobalt is being investigated by the DOJ due to allegations of a connection between its partner company in Angola, Nazaki Oil and Gaz, and senior Angolan government officials.

The sale will help Cobalt concentrate on its deepwater assets in offshore North America and West Africa, analysts said. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Savio D'Souza)