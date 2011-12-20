UPDATE 1-Cobalt International finds hydrocarbons off Angola

* Says planning first well in block 20 in 2013

* Cameia-1 well in Block 21 finds hydrocarbons

Dec 20 Cobalt International Energy Inc said an exploration well off the coast of Angola found hydrocarbons, sending the oil-focused exploration and production company's shares shooting 34 percent.

Cobalt, whose biggest stakeholder is Goldman Sachs, said it is evaluating the results of its Cameia-1 well in Block 21, located offshore Angola.

"The results thus far confirm the existence of hydrocarbons and are very encouraging," the company said in a statement.

The Houston-based company was one of the companies to win a licence to operate blocks and sign a production sharing agreement with Angola's state oil company Sonangol on Tuesday.

Cobalt was named the operator of Block 20. It has a 40 percent working interest in the block.

The company, which also has assets in Gulf of Mexico and Gabon in West Africa, said it was planning its first well in Block 20 in 2013.

RBC Capital Markets, which has a "sector perform" rating on Cobalt, raised its price target on the stock to $17 from $14, following positive well results.

"So far, these indicators are positive and the next step is to run a production test to determine how or if the well flows," the brokerage said in a note.

The company's shares were trading up 34 percent at $13.55 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.