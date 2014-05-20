版本:
中国
2014年 5月 20日

BRIEF-Cobham shares open 4.2 pct lower after unveiling Aeroflex deal

LONDON May 20 Cobham

* Shares open 4.2 percent lower after it announces $1.64 billion aeroflex buy Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenda Goh)
