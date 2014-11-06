Cobham maintains guidance, to return to growth in 2015

LONDON Nov 6 British engineer Cobham
maintained its 2014 guidance for organic revenue decline in the
low-to-mid single digits, with a return to growth pencilled in
for next year when U.S. defence cuts moderate and other markets
pick-up.
Cobham said on Thursday that trading in the first nine
months of the year had been in line with expectations and its
plan to reduce costs continued.
The company completed the acquisition of Aeroflex, a U.S.
communications equipment company in September, in a move which
it said would give it greater exposure to markets outside of
defence, and help underpin its return to growth in the
mid-single digit range next year.
