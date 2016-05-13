Coca-Cola HBC would consider expanding in Africa

LONDON May 13 Coca-Cola HBC, a bottler
of Coca-Cola drinks, is open to further acquisitions in
Africa if the right opportunity became available, its chief
executive said on Friday.
Coca-Cola and brewer SABMiller are combining their
African soft drink bottling operations, but the future ownership
could change, since SABMiller is in the process of being bought
by Anheuser-Busch InBev.
The chief executive of Coca-Cola HBC, which has extensive
experience operating in Nigeria, said it was too early to
comment on the impact of those deals, but in response to a
question added that if "the right strategic opportunity" were to
come along, it would "certainly (be) something we would
consider".
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Alexander
Smith)