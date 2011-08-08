版本:
Australia's C-C Amatil says H1 profit up 5.5 pct

MELBOURNE Aug 9 Coca-Cola Amatil , Australia's top soft drinks bottler, reported first-half net profit before one-offs rose 5.5 percent, ahead of estimates, though growth was hampered by a soft consumer environment and conditions remaining uncertain.

The company also said it would consolidate its food processing capacity, closing a plant and taking a one-off restructuring charge.

Coca-Cola Amatil said on Tuesday net profit before one-offs rose to A$234.1 million ($236 million) from A$222 million a year ago.

That compared with analysts' forecasts of A$232.5 million, according to a Reuters survey of four analysts.

Amatil shares are down just 2.5 percent this year, helped by its defensive nature, outperforming the broader market's 15 percent slump.

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)

