Australia's C-C Amatil says H1 profit up 5.5 pct

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE Aug 9 Coca-Cola Amatil , Australia's top soft drinks bottler, reported first-half net profit before one-offs rose 5.5 percent, ahead of estimates, though growth was hampered by a soft consumer environment and conditions remaining uncertain.
The company also said it would consolidate its food processing capacity, closing a plant and taking a one-off restructuring charge.
Coca-Cola Amatil said on Tuesday net profit before one-offs rose to A$234.1 million ($236 million) from A$222 million a year ago.
That compared with analysts' forecasts of A$232.5 million, according to a Reuters survey of four analysts.
Amatil shares are down just 2.5 percent this year, helped by its defensive nature, outperforming the broader market's 15 percent slump.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: