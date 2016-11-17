Swire Pacific in talks to buy Coca-Cola bottling assets in China - Bloomberg

Nov 17 Hong Kong conglomerate Swire Pacific Ltd
is in talks to buy Coca-Cola Co's bottling
assets in China from Cofco Corp's China Foods Ltd
unit, Bloomberg reported.
A potential deal could value the business at about $1
billion and the companies could announce a deal as soon as this
week, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2fz2VPL
China Foods said in August it was considering a potential
disposal of its stakes in companies engaging in Coca-Cola
bottling operations by the way of a public sale.
Swire Beverages is one of the largest soft drink bottlers
for Coca-Cola Co in the world, and works closely with the U.S.
firm on brand development and marketing.
Swire Pacific, China Foods and Coca-Cola China were not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)