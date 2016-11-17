Swire Pacific in talks to buy Coca-Cola bottling assets in China - Bloomberg

Nov 17 Hong Kong conglomerate Swire Pacific Ltd is in talks to buy Coca-Cola Co's bottling assets in China from Cofco Corp's China Foods Ltd unit, Bloomberg reported.

A potential deal could value the business at about $1 billion and the companies could announce a deal as soon as this week, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2fz2VPL

China Foods said in August it was considering a potential disposal of its stakes in companies engaging in Coca-Cola bottling operations by the way of a public sale.

Swire Beverages is one of the largest soft drink bottlers for Coca-Cola Co in the world, and works closely with the U.S. firm on brand development and marketing.

Swire Pacific, China Foods and Coca-Cola China were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)