UPDATE 1-Coke executive pay approved, but by lower-than-average margin

(Adds Wintergreen comment)
By Anjali Athavaley and Ross Kerber
NEW YORK/BOSTON, April 29 Coca-Cola Co
shareholders on Wednesday approved the beverage maker's pay for
top executives by a lower-than-average margin in the face of
concerns by large proxy advisers.
Coke said preliminary results from its annual shareholders
meeting in Atlanta showed 80.4 percent of votes cast were in
favor of its executive compensation, about 10 percentage points
below the average for a company in the Standard & Poor's 500
index.
While the vote is only advisory, it indicates shareholder
sentiment, and the company faced an investor revolt over its
executive pay last year.
"The vote should pressure the Coca-Cola board to not only
reform pay practices further but to move faster on fixing
Coca-Cola's business," said a statement from David Winters,
chief executive officer of Wintergreen Advisers, Coke's most
vocal critic on executive pay.
Coke, which is struggling to grow amid weak demand for
carbonated soft drinks, said some of its largest shareholders
supported its executive compensation.
"This outcome reflects support for the enhancements made in
the past year to strengthen executive compensation as well as
the direct engagement with shareowners," the Atlanta company
said in a statement.
Last fall, Coke revised its equity plan to make it less
heavily weighted toward stock options.
Pay consulting firm Semler Brossy said shareholder support
for executive pay among S&P 500 companies averaged 92 percent in
2014. It was running at a similar level so far this year among
65 companies that have held their advisory votes.
Semler Brossy Managing Director Todd Sirras called the
result at Coke "a solid B," and said it was hard to say whether
the figure will lead the company to make more compensation
changes.
Institutional Shareholder Services, which advises pension
funds, mutual funds and other money managers, had recommended
investors vote against the pay of the company's top leaders,
including Chairman and CEO Muhtar Kent, who earned $25.2 million
in 2014.
Another proxy adviser, Glass Lewis & Co, had recommended
investors support the pay, but said in a report it is concerned
that bonus limits at the company are too high.
Meanwhile, two large pension fund overseers, the California
State Teachers' Retirement System and the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board voted against the pay detailed in Coke's proxy
released in March, according to disclosures on their websites. ,
Each holds less than 1 percent of Coke shares.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Richard Chang and
Lisa Von Ahn)