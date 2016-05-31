Coca-Cola launches debut 4 and 8 year kangaroo bond offering

SYDNEY, May 31 (IFR) - Coca-Cola has announced details of a debut Kangaroo bond transaction with the global drinks giant expected to price four and eight-year bonds no later than tomorrow, June 1.

ANZ, Deutsche Bank and RBC Capital Markets are joint bookrunners for the deal that follows last year's Kangaroo debuts from US corporate giants Apple and Intel, both of which opted for four and seven-year tenors.

While a repeat of Aa1/AA+ (Moody's/S&P) rated Apple's stellar A$2.25 billion triple-tranche Kangaroo sale in August 2015 is unlikely, a A$1 billion-plus issue seems likely, especially amid the tepid corporate supply so far this year.

Intel, rated A1/A+, followed three months after Apple, but disappointed with a A$800m dual-tranche trade as the world's biggest chipmaker struggled against a more difficult market backdrop and limited credit analyst coverage among Australian fund managers.

Local funds are more familiar with Coca-Cola, especially since regional bottler Coca-Cola Amatil, rated A3/BBB+, has previously issued Australian dollar bonds. (Reporting by John Weavers; editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)