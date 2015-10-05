EU ruling on European Coca-Cola bottlers merger due by Nov. 9

BRUSSELS Oct 5 European Union competition
regulators will rule by Nov. 9 whether to approve a plan by
three Coca-Cola bottlers in Europe to merge their
businesses to deal better with industry challenges.
Coca-Cola Enterprises, Coca-Cola Iberian Partners
(CCIP) and Coca-Cola's German bottling business plans to create
the world's largest independent bottler of Coke drinks by net
revenue.
The European Commission could clear the merger with or
without conditions in its preliminary review or launch an
extensive investigation if the companies are not able to counter
their concerns.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by David Evans)