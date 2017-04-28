版本:
Mexico's Femsa reports 9.7 pct yr/yr rise in net profit in Q1

MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) reported a 9.7 percent year-on-year rise in its first-quarter net profit on Friday.

The company made 3.291 billion pesos ($175.7 million) in net profit from January to March.

($1 = 18.7275 on March 31) (Reporting By Noe Torres)
