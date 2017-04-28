Mexico's Femsa reports 9.7 pct yr/yr rise in net profit in Q1

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) reported a 9.7 percent year-on-year rise in its first-quarter net profit on Friday.
The company made 3.291 billion pesos ($175.7 million) in net profit from January to March.
($1 = 18.7275 on March 31) (Reporting By Noe Torres)
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei