UPDATE 2-Mexico's Coke Femsa net profit up 14 pct in 3rd qtr

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
(Adds details on report)
By Noe Torres
MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Coca-Cola Femsa, the largest Coke bottler in the world, on Tuesday reported a 13.9 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by fewer foreign exchange losses, lower taxes, and higher prices to consumers.
The company said its profit rose to 2.265 billion pesos ($117 million) in the quarter, from 1.988 billion pesos in the same period a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 12.5 percent to 42.351 billion pesos, compared with the year-earlier period.
The bottler said foreign exchange losses fell by more than half compared with the July to September period last year, while income taxes fell by nearly a third, boosting the bottom line.
Earnings were also bolstered by a pickup in prices; the average price per unit case excluding beer rose 17.1 percent. However, the number of transactions slid 2.7 percent in the quarter compared with the same period last year.
Coca-Cola Femsa said last month it would buy Brazilian beverage company Vonpar in a cash, stock and debt deal valued at 3.5 billion reais ($1.09 billion).
Femsa will report its third quarter earnings on Friday.
($1 = 19.3820 pesos at the end of September) (Additional reporting by Natalie Schachar and Alexandra Alper; Edited by Chris Reese and Andrew Hay)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.