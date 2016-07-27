CORRECTED-Mexican bottler Coke Femsa's profit falls 25 pct

(Corrects company name to Coke Femsa in headline, removes
convenience store reference)
July 27 Coca-Cola Femsa, Latin
America's largest Coke bottler, reported a 25 percent fall in
second-quarter profit, hurt by lower margins and higher raw
material costs.
The company said its profit fell to 2 billion Mexican pesos
($106 million) in the quarter, from 2.67 billion pesos a year
earlier.
Total revenue rose to 39.93 billion pesos from 36.55 billion
pesos.
($1 = 18.81 Mexican pesos)
