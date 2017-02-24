UPDATE 1-Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa profit boosted by Central America sales

(Adds details)
Feb 24 Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, the
largest Coke bottler in the world, reported a jump in quarterly
profit on Friday, helped by higher volume sales in Costa Rica,
Nicaragua and the Philippines.
The company's net income attributable to equity holders rose
to 3.51 billion Mexican pesos ($178.18 million) in the fourth
quarter ended Dec. 31, from 2.69 billion Mexican pesos, a year
earlier.
The company, a joint venture between Coca-Cola Co and
Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano
(Femsa), said it earned 1.69 Mexican pesos per
share, up from 1.30 Mexican pesos per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to 49.53 billion Mexican pesos from 44.30
billion Mexican pesos.
Coca-Cola Femsa said its performance in Central America was
driven by Costa Rica and Nicaragua's highest volume sales growth
in the past 10 years. In Mexico, the company said, volume sales
rose for sparkling and still beverages.
"Our South America division faced the most difficult
macroeconomic and consumer environments of our territories," the
company added.
Coca-Cola, the world's largest beverage maker, said this
month that global fourth-quarter volume sales fell 1 percent,
hurt by high levels of inflation in certain Latin American
countries.
The Atlanta-based company has been offloading much of its
low-margin bottling business to cope with falling demand for
carbonated beverages in North America.
($1 = 19.6997 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)