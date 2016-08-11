UPDATE 1-Coca-Cola HBC upbeat on full year after first-half profit rises

(Recasts with margins, outlook, CEO comment)
LONDON Aug 11 Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC
forecast modest sales volume growth for the full year
after a roughly flat first half, citing slowing declines in
Russia and continued growth in Nigeria.
The company, which bottles Coca-Cola drinks in 28
countries, on Thursday reported improved earnings for the first
half of the year, helped by cost-cutting and lower commodity
costs.
Comparable earnings per share were 0.42 euros, up 6.9
percent from the year earlier period, while its comparable EBIT
profit margin was 7.5 percent, up from 7 percent a year ago.
Sales revenue for the six months to July 1 fell 3.4 percent
to 3.04 billion euros ($3.4 billion) slightly below consensus
estimates of 3.06 billion, according to analysts.
But excluding currency fluctuations and the impact of one
less selling day, revenue rose 2.4 percent, helped by price
increases and the company selling more drinks in markets
including Nigeria and Romania.
Overall volume though was up only 0.1 percent.
Despite tough comparisons with a strong year-earlier period,
the company said volumes "held up well" in July, making it
confident of "volume growth for the year as a whole".
The company said developing markets would slow in the second
half of the year, due to a strong third-quarter a year ago, but
that volume in emerging markets should improve as declines in
Russia slow and Nigeria grows, despite the recent depreciation
of the Nigerian currency.
In June, the company said its medium-term forecast called
for average annual revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent through
2020, with operating expenses dropping to 26 to 27 percent of
revenue and an EBIT margin rising to 11 percent.
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Susan
Thomas)