UPDATE 2-Coca-Cola India says may have to shut factories if new sin tax passed

By Tommy Wilkes
NEW DELHI Dec 11 The Indian subsidiary of
Coca-Cola Co said on Friday it may have to close some
bottling plants if the government pushes through a proposal that
would subject fizzy drinks to a 40 percent "sin" tax, as part of
a broader fiscal overhaul.
The beverage maker, which operates 57 factories and bottling
plants across India, said a proposal to group sugary sodas with
higher-taxed luxury cars and tobacco would hurt demand for its
drinks.
"It will lead to a sharp decline in consumer purchase,"
Coca-Cola India said in a statement. "In these circumstances, we
will have no option but to consider shutting down certain
factories."
India's ruling party is trying to push a national goods and
services tax (GST) through parliament that would replace a
myriad of state sales taxes and shake-up government revenue.
A government-appointed panel examining GST has suggested a
standard rate of 17 percent to 18 percent, and a higher tax of
40 percent on some goods including the carbonated drinks
Coca-Cola sells.
Several countries are debating so-called "sugar taxes" to
tackle obesity and encourage healthier lifestyles. While more
than a fifth of India's population lives below the official
poverty line, the country is home to the third-highest
population of obese people after the United States and China,
according to medical journal The Lancet.
The chairman of Coca-Cola rival PepsiCo Inc in
India, Shiv Shivakumar, said the company supported a unified tax
in principle, and said he was confident the government would
"take a balanced view of taxation with respect to our industry".
Coca-Cola India, which employs 25,000 staff, said it is on
course to invest $5 billion by 2020 as it looks to raise
production to target a growing middle class.
The company re-entered India after economic liberalisation
in the early 1990s.
Reporting by Tommy Wilkes
Potter)