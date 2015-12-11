Coca-Cola India says may have to shut factories if new sin tax passed

| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Dec 11 The Indian subsidiary of
Coca-Cola Co said on Friday it may have to close some
bottling plants if the government pushes through a proposal that
would subject fizzy drinks to a 40 percent "sin" tax, as part of
a broader fiscal overhaul.
The beverage maker, which operates 57 factories and bottling
plants across India, said a proposal to group sugary sodas with
higher-taxed luxury cars and tobacco would hurt demand for its
drinks.
"It will lead to a sharp decline in consumer purchase,"
Coca-Cola India said in a statement. "In these circumstances, we
will have no option but to consider shutting down certain
factories."
India's ruling party is trying to push a national goods and
services tax (GST) through parliament that would replace a
myriad of state sales taxes and shake-up government revenue.
A government-appointed panel examining GST has suggested a
standard rate of 17 percent to 18 percent, and a higher tax of
40 percent on some goods including the carbonated drinks
Coca-Cola sells.
Coca-Cola rival PepsiCo Inc in India did not respond
to a request for comment.
Several countries are debating so-called "sugar taxes" to
tackle obesity and encourage healthier lifestyles. While more
than a fifth of India's population lives below the official
poverty line, the country is home to the third-highest
population of obese people after the United States and China.
Coca-Cola India, which employs 25,000 staff, said it is on
course to invest $5 billion by 2020 as it looks to raise
production to target a growing middle class.
The company, which re-entered India after economic
liberalisation in the early 1990s, has at times had a tricky
relationship with local authorities. Last year it was forced to
halt production at one of its bottling plants in the country's
north after it was accused of using excessive groundwater.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques
and Christopher Cushing)