Coca-Cola keeps Italian orange suppliers after protests

ROME, March 6 Coca-Cola gave in to
pressure from Italian orange producers and said on Tuesday it
would continue buying from local suppliers to produce its Fanta
soda in spite of a report denouncing the tough work conditions
of immigrant fruit pickers.
The move by the U.S. soft-drink giant came after a report in
British magazine The Ecologist last month shone a light on the
situation of immigrant workers in the southern Calabria town of
Rosarno, the scene of racial clashes two years ago.
"It wasn't our initial intention, but considering the
emotional situation we're in ... we have decided to keep our
local supplier," said Salvatore Gabola, director of European
public affairs at Coca-Cola Co, told reporters in Rome.
The soda maker, which says it uses only Italian oranges for
the local version of its fizzy Fanta beverage, had infuriated
local farmers and trade unions by announcing after The
Ecologist's report that it would stop buying concentrated orange
juice produced near Rosarno.
The Coca-Cola executive denied the company's initial
decision to stop a number of contracts with local suppliers had
anything to do with the British report, but said Coca-Cola
remained "preoccupied by the life conditions of immigrants."
After a meeting in Rome with Agriculture Minister Mario
Catania, Gabola said multi-year contracts with Calabrian and
Sicilian producers would be signed in the coming years to
"increase the quality and competitiveness" of the industry.
Asked by reporters whether the soft-drink maker had demanded
anything in return, the agriculture minister said the government
had not offered any "direct or indirect" compensation to
Coca-Cola to sweeten the deal.
Some 8,000 illegal immigrants work in the southern Calabria
region, which was the scene of the worst episode of racial
unrest in Italy in years in early 2010. Most come from Africa
and work as day labourers picking fruit and vegetables.
Many of them live in abandoned factories with no running
water or electricity and human rights groups say they are
exploited by organised crime.
Competition from other global producers of oranges such as
Mexico, Brazil or the United States is also pressuring local
farmers, keeping local wages as low as 25 euros ($33) a day,
Alberto Callello, a local farmer, told The Ecologist.
"I get 7 cents per kilo for industrial oranges (used for
concentrates) but need 8 cents per kilo to pay workers, so there
is a paradox," he said, according to the magazine. "At the end
of the chain is a clash with poor people."
Coca-Cola's Gabola declined to give an estimate of the price
the new work contracts will offer suppliers, but said the
group's decision should not lead to "higher prices but more
productivity."
Some 12 percent of Coca-Cola's Fanta soda is made of
concentrated orange juice, the company says on its website, a
higher percentage than in the rest of Europe.
Italy was the world's 8th largest producer of oranges in
2010, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation, with
2.4 million tonnes. Calabria produces about a quarter of the
output, with half of its oranges used for juices and soft
drinks, according to the agriculture minister.