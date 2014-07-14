版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 14日 星期一 19:00 BJT

REFILE-Coca-Cola venture buys into distributor in Lebanon

(Refiles with story slug, reference to Coca-Cola in headline)

ABU DHABI, July 14 Aujan Coca-Cola Beverages Co (ACCBC), a venture between Coca-Cola Co and Saudi Arabia's Aujan Industries, said it had acquired a majority stake in National Beverage Co, a maker and distributor of Coca-Cola and other drinks in Lebanon.

ACCBC bought the stake from Lebanon's Transmed, a consumer products distributor, which will continue to own part of National Beverage Co, the company said on Monday. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Andrew Torchia)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐