UPDATE 3-Coca-Cola, bowing to pressure, amends employee equity plan

Oct 1 Coca-Cola Co, facing criticism from
Warren Buffett and other investors for its outsized employee
share rewards, said it had adopted new guidelines that will
limit its executive compensation plan starting next year.
The company said its new guidelines would facilitate a shift
towards performance shares and cash awards and be less heavily
weighted toward stock options. Coke said it decided to amend its
plan based on shareholder input and the move would minimize
dilution to shareholders.
"We heard positive feedback, not so positive feedback, and
everything in between," said Maria Elena Lagomasino, chair of
Coke's compensation committee, in a letter to shareholders
posted on the company's blog. "We know that not all of our
shareowners agree on every issue, especially on a topic like
equity compensation where views can vary greatly."
About 83.16 percent of shareholders voted for the company's
2014 equity plan when it came up for renewal in April, according
to a Coca-Cola filing following the company's annual meeting.
However, the approval figure included a significant number
of shareholders who had abstained from the vote, according to
Reuters calculations.
Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 9.1
percent of Coca-Cola and is the company's biggest shareholder,
was among those who abstained.
The billionaire said in an interview with Bloomberg that
while he considered the plan to be "excessive" he did not vote
against it out of loyalty to the company. (bloom.bg/YU1bnP)
The most vocal critic of the company's equity plan has been
Wintergreen Advisers, which owns less than 1 percent of
Coca-Cola on behalf of clients. It says the plan greatly diluted
the holdings of current shareholders.
"We think this is a major capitulation by the Coca-Cola
Co.," said Wintergreen Chief Executive David Winters in an
interview Wednesday. He said, of the new guidelines, "we think
the announcement is vague, and that we have a lot of questions
which hopefully, they're going to answer."
Winters said that until he saw more details of the plan, he
couldn't agree that it was less dilutive to shareholders.
"Furthermore, it appears they want to pay out a lot more cash,
and cash comes out of shareholders' profits," he said.
Wintergreen said in September that proxy filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission showed that funds managed by
State Street, Fidelity and Capital Group voted against the plan.
But another shareholder applauded the move by Coke. "Clearly
communicating to the market how the company plans to use its
equity is always a positive move as CalSTRS sees things," said
Ricardo Duran, spokesman for the California State Teachers'
Retirement System, the second largest U.S. pension fund.
Under the new guidelines, Coke's compensation committee will
limit the grants under the equity plan to an annual "burn rate"
of no more than 0.8 percent in 2015. The burn rate refers to the
number of shares granted as a percentage of outstanding shares.
Coca-Cola said it expected shares authorized under the
equity plan to last the full term of 10 years.
