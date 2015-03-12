UPDATE 2-Coke CEO declines bonus as company performance falls short

(Adds context, board, Wintergreen quotes)
By Anjali Athavaley
March 12 Coca-Cola Co said on Thursday
its chief executive declined a $2.5 million bonus in 2014 while
other top-level employees received lower-than-expected
compensation as the world's largest soda maker struggles to
boost revenues amid sluggish demand for soft drinks.
While Chief Executive Officer Muhtar Kent's total
compensation, which includes salary, stock options and changes
in pension value, rose 23 percent to $25.2 million from the
previous year, he didn't take an annual bonus because of
"difficult but necessary decisions" taken to accelerate sales.
Excluding a $7.1 million change in pension value, his actual
remuneration was $18.1 million, down slightly from $18.2 million
the previous year.
Coke has struggled to increase sales as consumers in
developed markets shift from soda to healthier options.
Carbonated soft drink sales have been declining for nearly a
decade in the United States, according to the trade publication
Beverage Digest.
Coke has diversified into faster-growing areas such as tea
and energy drinks and announced cost-cutting plans at the end of
2014 to eliminate 1,600 to 1,800 positions as it aims to save $3
billion by 2019.
"While we saw a number of positives in 2014, the company's
performance was not up to our high expectations," Coke's board
said in a letter to shareholders on Thursday. "This performance
is directly reflected in compensation decisions and how prior
awards pay out."
Coke shares were up 1.6 percent at $40.40 in Thursday
afternoon trading.
Last year, the company faced criticism from Warren Buffet
and other investors for its executive compensation plan. Its
most vocal critic, David Winters of Wintergreen Advisers, which
owns less than 1 percent of Coke, said the plan was dilutive to
shareholders.
In a statement on Thursday, Wintergreen called for the board
to replace Kent, saying "it's encouraging to see that the
Coca-Cola board is beginning to take a tougher line with
management."
The company said in October it had adopted new guidelines
limiting executive pay plans starting in 2015 and shifting away
from stock options in favor of performance shares and cash
awards. On the company's most recent earnings call in February,
Kent said that compensation would be tied to
revenue.
According to the company's proxy filing, long-term
incentives are now tied to net revenue growth for individual
business units. Meanwhile, net revenue and profit before tax
growth have been added as metrics to determine annual bonuses.
