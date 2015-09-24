UPDATE 2-Coca-Cola to sell nine U.S. bottling plants, set up new supply system

(Adds context, analyst quote)
By Anjali Athavaley
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Coca-Cola Co said on
Thursday it plans to sell nine production facilities to three of
its largest independent bottlers as it seeks to unload
low-margin assets and reduce manufacturing costs in the United
States.
The bottlers, Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated,
Coca-Cola Bottling Company United and Swire Coca-Cola USA, will
acquire the nine plants, valued at about $380 million, from
Coca-Cola Refreshments, which Coke created after buying its top
bottler in North America in 2010.
Additionally, Coke said all four entities, along with Coke's
operating group in North America, will form a new supply group
to work together on decisions in areas such new packaging
launches and ingredient purchases, Coke said. The new group will
represent about 95 percent of the company's production volume in
the United States.
The world's largest soda maker is facing sluggish sales
volumes in the U.S.. It has been selling bottling operations,
which partly entail getting its products to retailers, to
franchisees to shift away from the capital intensive and
low-margin business of distribution.
Until now, though, it has not sold production facilities,
where its concentrate is combined with other ingredients and
bottled up. The sale of the plants, which produce soft drinks
like Coke, Sprite and Fanta, is expected to take place between
2016 and 2018, Coca-Cola said.
"By selling production facilities, we expect (Coke) will
generate higher return on invested capital as its capital base
is reduced, and have incremental cash to reinvest and return to
shareholders," said Bonnie Herzog, an analyst at Wells Fargo, in
a note.
Under the initial letter of intent, Coca-Cola Bottling Co
will buy plants in Virginia, Maryland, Indiana and Ohio,
Coca-Cola Bottling Co United will buy a plant in New Orleans and
Swire will buy plants in Arizona and Colorado.
Coca-Cola Co is the largest shareholder in Coca-Cola
Bottling Co with a 34.8 percent stake as of May. Swire Coca-Cola
USA is a unit of Hong Kong-based Swire Pacific Ltd.
Coke shares were little changed at $38.81 in Thursday
afternoon trading.
