Coca-Cola to fully refranchise N America bottling operations by 2017

Feb 9 Coca-Cola Co said it would
refranchise all its North America bottling operations, including
its 39 cold-fill production factories, three years earlier than
expected, as the soda maker looks to cut costs.
The company said in April it would refranchise only
two-thirds of its bottling operations in North America by 2017,
with all bottling operations in the region refranchised by 2020.
Coca-Cola will continue to own its hot-fill factories, which
produce beverages including Powerade energy drinks and Minute
Maid juices.
The company also said it entered into a non-binding letter
of intent to refranchise its bottling operations in China to
China Foods Ltd, part of COFCO Ltd, and Swire Beverage Holdings
Ltd.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)