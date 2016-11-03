Coca-Cola HBC CEO says open to deals for water, juice, territory

LONDON Nov 3 European drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC is open to acquisitions of juice and water brands or new territories, its chief executive said on Thursday, following the release of first-half results.

The company, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola drinks in 28 markets, mostly in Europe, said it is first focused on driving a recovery in some markets that are struggling.

"As this happens, we will become more active in M&A," Chief Executive Dimitris Lois told reporters, noting that the company would be interested in adding water and juice brands to its business in existing markets.

"With regards to geographic expansion, we have said that it's something we would consider subject to any expansion being in line with our growth aspirations and financially sound," Lois said, noting, however, that any such moves are not in the bottler's power, but coordinated by Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola, the world's largest soft drink company, is currently in discussions about a 57 percent ownership stake in an African bottling business it is buying back from its partner SABMiller following the brewer's acquisition by Anheuser-Busch InBev.

The stake is worth roughly $4 billion, according to analyst estimates. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)