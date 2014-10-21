UPDATE 2-Coca-Cola announces growth plan as profit falls 14 pct

(Recasts, adds background, details from conference call and new
share price)
By Anjali Athavaley
Oct 21 Coca-Cola Co on Tuesday announced
new cost-cutting measures and a timeline for selling its
bottling operations after its quarterly profit slumped 14
percent and the world's largest beverage maker struggles to find
growth amid a soft market for soda.
The Atlanta-based company said it would hand back, or
refranchise, about two-thirds of its North American bottling
territories by the end of 2017, and a substantial portion of the
remaining territories no later than 2020.
It is the clearest timeline that Coke has given to date as
it seeks to sell the bottling operations to franchisees in a bid
to shift away from the capital intensive and low-margin business
of distribution.
Coke also said that it was targeting $3 billion in cost
savings by 2019, up from its announcement in February of $1
billion.
But the moves failed to impress investors. Coke shares were
down 6 percent to $40.54 on Tuesday morning and down 1.8 percent
this year while the S&P 500 was up 4.3 percent.
Coke is grappling with deteriorating economic conditions in
major emerging markets as well as softness in consumer spending
in the United States and Europe.
"This is placing strong pressure on the short-term
performance of our business," said Chief Executive Muhtar Kent
on the company's earnings conference call.
U.S. sales of carbonated soft drinks have been declining for
nearly a decade, and more recently, consumers have shifted away
from diet soda because of health concerns over artificial
sweeteners.
Coke has tried to diversify its business by taking a smaller
stake in companies in faster-growing markets and in some cases,
eventually acquiring them. In August, Coca-Cola said it was
buying a 16.7 percent stake in Monster Beverage Corp.
Earlier this year, it bought a 10 percent stake in Keurig Green
Mountain Inc which it raised to 16 percent in May to
become Keurig's largest shareholder.
Still, analysts said investors have been agitating for
further cost-cutting. On the earnings conference call, Kent
declined to give specifics on how much of the $3 billion would
be reinvested in operations as opposed to flowing through to the
bottom line but said the company would achieve a balance.
Industry watchers also have been waiting for more specifics
on Coke's North American bottling operations. Following a
similar move by rival PepsiCo Inc, Coke bought back its
top bottler in the region in 2010 to streamline decision-making
and cut costs.
The company also said it expected to miss its long-term
earnings growth target in 2014, due in part to currency
fluctuations.
Net income for the third quarter declined to $2.1 billion,
or 48 cents a share, from $2.4 billion, or 54 cents a share, a
year earlier.
Excluding charges for refranchising some North American
bottling operations and other special items, earnings per share
were 53 cents, in line with analysts' expectations.
Overall revenue was flat at $11.97 billion versus
expectations of $12.12 billion.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Jilian
Mincer and Marguerita Choy)