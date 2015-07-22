Coke profit jumps, helped by price increases

July 22 Coca-Cola Co reported a 20
percent jump in quarterly profit as it raised prices in North
America to offset the impact of a stronger dollar, which reduced
the value of sales from overseas markets.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $3.11
billion, or 71 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July
3, from $2.60 billion, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $12.16 billion from $12.57 billion. The
company gets about 41 percent of sales from international
markets.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)