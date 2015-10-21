Coca-Cola's quarterly revenue falls nearly 5 pct

Oct 21 Coca-Cola Co's quarterly revenue fell nearly 5 percent as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales in markets outside North America.

The net income attributable to shareholders fell to $1.45 billion, or 33 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 2 from $2.11 billion, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue fell to $11.43 billion from $11.98 billion.