Coca-Cola's quarterly revenue falls nearly 5 pct

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 21 Coca-Cola Co's quarterly revenue fell nearly 5 percent as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales in markets outside North America.
The net income attributable to shareholders fell to $1.45 billion, or 33 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 2 from $2.11 billion, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net operating revenue fell to $11.43 billion from $11.98 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.