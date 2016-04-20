Coca-Cola quarterly sales fall 4 pct

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
April 20 Coca-Cola Co's quarterly sales fell 4 percent, marking a year of decline, as a strong dollar eroded the value of sales in markets outside the United States.
The net income attributable to Coca-Cola fell to $1.48 billion, or 34 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 1 from $1.56 billion, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net operating revenue fell to $10.28 billion from $10.71 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions
* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: