Coca-Cola quarterly sales fall 4 pct

April 20 Coca-Cola Co's quarterly sales fell 4 percent, marking a year of decline, as a strong dollar eroded the value of sales in markets outside the United States.

The net income attributable to Coca-Cola fell to $1.48 billion, or 34 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 1 from $1.56 billion, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue fell to $10.28 billion from $10.71 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)