Coca-Cola's profit plunges 20 pct on bottling refranchising costs

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Coca-Cola Co reported a 20 percent drop in quarterly profit, largely weighed down by higher costs related to refranchising its North America bottling operations.
Net income attributable to the company's shareholders fell to $1.18 billion, or 27 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.48 billion, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 11.3 percent to $9.12 billion, declining for the eighth straight quarter. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.