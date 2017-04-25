UPDATE 3-Coca-Cola to cut 1,200 jobs, boosts savings target

* Most of additional $800 mln savings to come from job cuts
* Forecasts 2017 adj profit to fall 1-3 pct
* Global soda sales fall 1 pct in Q1
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
April 25 Coca-Cola Co said on Tuesday it
would cut about 1,200 jobs as the beverage maker expands its
savings target amid falling demand for fizzy drinks globally.
Shares of the Dow component were up marginally at $43.39.
Coca-Cola and rival PepsiCo Inc's soda sales have
taken a hit as consumers in North America and Europe
increasingly shun sugary drinks.
Global soda sales fell 1 percent in the first quarter ended
March 31, Coca-Cola said on Tuesday.
The Atlanta-based company said it was increasing its
cost-cutting target by $800 million in annualized savings and
now expects to save $3.8 billion by 2019.
The majority of the additional savings would come from the
corporate job reductions, incoming Chief Executive James Quincey
said on a post-earnings conference call.
The company, which also reported a smaller-than-expected
quarterly profit, said it expects to reinvest at least half of
the $800 million saved to mainly boost growth in its
non-carbonated drink business.
"We are not too worried about this quarter's miss," RBC
Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi wrote in a note.
"The important thing is that KO is raising its cost-saving
estimates and we believe there is more to go."
The job cuts would start in the second half of 2017 and
carry into 2018, Coca-Cola said.
The company also forecast a smaller decline in 2017 adjusted
profit than it had previously expected.
Coca-Cola said on Tuesday it expects full-year adjusted
profit to fall 1-3 percent, compared with the 1-4 percent
decline it forecast in February.
The company is offloading much of its low-margin bottling
business to reduce expenses, but costs associated with the
refranchising have been higher than expected, weighing on
profit.
Coca-Cola said it recorded a charge of $84 million related
to the refranchising in North America in the latest quarter.
Net income attributable to the company's shareholders fell
20.3 percent to $1.18 billion, or 27 cents per share, from a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 43 cents per share,
missing analysts estimates by a cent, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 11.3 percent to $9.12 billion, declining for
the eighth straight quarter.
