UPDATE 1-Improving European markets boost Coca-Cola HBC

LONDON Feb 19 Soft drinks bottler Coca-Cola
HBC's sales volumes in its established Western European
markets rose last year for the first time in five years, it said
on Friday, citing gains in Italy and Greece.
The European company, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola
drinks in 28 countries including Russia, Ukraine and
Nigeria, also forecast 2016 volume growth and substantial
improvement in revenue per case, excluding foreign currency
effects exchange, for all three of its market segments --
established, developing and emerging.
Credit Suisse analysts described the outlook as relatively
upbeat and said that the bottler's 2015 earnings per share were
2 percent above expectations.
Shares in the company, which started life in Greece in 1969
but has moved its headquarters to Switzerland and its stock
listing to London, rose 4 percent in morning trade.
Revenue for 2015 fell 2.5 percent to 6.35 billion euros ($7
billion). Foreign exchange rates reduced revenue by 5.1
percentage points, the company said, citing the weakening of
currencies such as the Russian rouble.
Sales volume were up 2.6 percent and comparable earnings
before interest and tax rose 11.4 percent to 473.2 million
euros, with margins expanding by 100 basis points as price
increases and lower input costs helped to offset the impact of
weak currencies in many emerging markets.
The company said that its outlook is characterised by
increased volatility and mixed prospects, with some markets
likely to benefit from low oil prices in contrast to the likes
of oil-exporting nations Russia and Nigeria.
Currency effects were forecast by the company to reduce
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by 135 million euros for
the full year.
($1 = 0.8995 euros)
