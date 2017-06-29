FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coca-Cola says reaches agreement with S. African govt. on acquisition of local arm
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月29日 / 下午4点27分 / 1 天前

Coca-Cola says reaches agreement with S. African govt. on acquisition of local arm

1 分钟阅读

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - Drinks giant Coca-Cola said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the South African government on a package of conditions as it finalises the purchase of a controlling 54.5 percent stake in its joint Africa venture with ABInBev.

New York-listed Coca-Cola said in a statement it would abide by merger conditions agreed with competition authorities in 2016 including a pledge to raise black ownership in Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa to 30 percent by 2021.

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with the South African government which demonstrates our alignment with the government’s national imperatives for inclusive social and economic development," said Chief Executive James Quincey.

Last December, Coca-Cola reached a deal to buy Anheuser-Busch InBev's majority stake in their African bottling venture for $3.15 billion and hold onto it until it finds a new owner. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Adrian Croft)

