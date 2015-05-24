Coca-Cola extends partnership with Speedway through 2020

BRIEF-WellCare Health Plans Q1 adjusted earnings $1.61/shr
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK May 24 Coca-Cola Co has extended its partnership with Speedway Motorsports Inc through 2020, renewing Coca-Cola's status as the official beverage provider for seven Speedway Motorsports facilities.
The agreement also renewed the beverage maker's title sponsorship of the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR racing event, which is scheduled to begin later on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.
Representatives for Coca-Cola and Speedway Motorsports did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)
* Edge Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and continued operational progress
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S