UPDATE 2-Production of Coke halted in Venezuela for lack of sugar

May 23 The Venezuelan bottler of Coca-Cola has
halted production of the sugar-sweetened beverage due to a lack
of sugar, a Coca-Cola Co spokeswoman said on Monday.
Venezuela is in the midst of a deep recession, and
spontaneous demonstrations and looting have become more common
amid worsening food shortages, frequent power cuts and the
world's highest inflation.
Production of sugar-sweetened drinks has stopped, but output
of diet drinks such as Coca-Cola light and other zero-sugar
beverages continued, spokeswoman Kerry Tressler wrote by email.
"Sugar suppliers in Venezuela have informed us that they
will temporarily cease operations due to a lack of raw
materials," Tressler added.
Coca-Cola Femsa SAB, Latin America's biggest coke
bottler and operator of four plants in Venezuela, added that it
was hoping the nation's sugar inventories would recover "in the
short term."
The bottler, which gets some 7 percent of its income in
Venezuela, is a joint venture between Coca-Cola and Mexico's
Femsa.
Over the past several years, the combination of price
controls, rising production costs, lack of foreign exchange,
restrictive labor laws, and a lack of basic inputs such as
fertilizer, have resulted in a drop in Venezuela's sugar cane
production with fewer planted hectares (acres) and lower yields.
Many smaller farmers have turned to other crops that are not
price controlled and thus provide greater income.
The country is expected to produce 430,000 tonnes in
2016/17, down from 450,000 tonnes the previous year, and import
850,000 tonnes of raw and refined sugar, according to the USDA.
(Reporting by Peter Henderson in San Francisco; Additional
reporting by Josephine Mason in New York and Gabriela Lopez en
Monterrey; Editing by Sandra Maler and Michael Perry)