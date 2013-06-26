版本:
Coca-Cola with stevia and sugar to launch in Argentina -report

June 26 Coca-Cola Co plans to launch a new mid-calorie cola in Argentina called "Coca-Cola Life," sweetened with sugar and natural sweetener stevia, a beverage industry newsletter reported on Wednesday.

Citing unnamed sources, Beverage Digest said the new product will have half the calories of regular Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola was not immediately available to comment.

