UPDATE 3-Coca-Cola profit surprises, announces U.S. bottler deal

* Coke starts refranchising U.S. sooner than expected
* 1st-qtr EPS 46 cents tops Wall St estimates by a penny
* Shares gain 5 percent in morning trading
By Martinne Geller
April 16 Coca-Cola Co reported a slightly
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and announced a
deal to unload some distribution territory to five independent
U.S. bottlers, sending its shares up more than 5 percent in
morning trading.
The move by the maker of Sprite, Fanta and Minute Maid is "a
major step in the transformation of its U.S. production and
distribution," said Stifel Nicolaus analyst Mark Swartzberg.
It is not a surprise, but comes earlier than expected.
Coke bought the North American operations of bottler
Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc in October 2010, following a
similar move by PepsiCo Inc aimed at cutting costs and
streamlining innovation and decision-making.
Coke Chief Executive Muhtar Kent said at the time that he
still believed in the so-called franchise model - where Coke
sells syrup to independent bottlers who package and distribute
the drinks - suggesting that the company would eventually return
to it. Coke had generally laid out a timeline of three to five
years for that transition.
As for performance in the first quarter, the world's largest
soft-drink maker said net income was $1.75 billion, or 39 cents
per share, down from $2.05 billion, or 45 cents per share, a
year earlier. Earnings were hurt by a calendar shift that
resulted in two fewer selling days in the quarter compared with
last year.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were 46 cents per share,
topping analysts' average estimate of 45 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue slipped 1 percent to $11.04 billion, hurt by
currency exchange rates and sales lost through the refranchising
of some other bottler assets. Sales by volume rose 4 percent.
By region, volume rose 1 percent in North America, 4 percent
in Latin America, 3 percent in the Pacific region and 15 percent
in Eurasia and Africa. Volume was flat in Europe, but improved
from last year's fourth quarter.
"It was a good start to the year," said Edward Jones analyst
Jack Russo.
With the announced changes to the North American
distribution, the amount of volume handled by the company itself
will be reduced 5 percent.
The five bottlers that stand to expand their territories in
upcoming transactions with Coke are Coca-Cola Bottling Co
Consolidated, Coca-Cola Bottling Co United Inc, Swire
Coca-Cola USA, Coca-Cola Bottling Co High Country and Corinth
Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc.
Depending on the situations, the deals might include an
outright territory sale, a territory swap or a sub-bottling
arrangement by which the bottler would make ongoing payments to
Coke in exchange for operating rights.
The agreements are subject to the parties reaching
definitive deals by the end of 2013, with closings expected in
2014. Financial terms were not disclosed. Neither was Coke's
intended use of the proceeds.
Coke's shares rose 5.2 percent, or $2.08, to $42.18 on the
New York Stock Exchange.