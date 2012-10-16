版本:
2012年 10月 16日

BRIEF-Coca Cola-shares down in premarket after Q3 results

NEW YORK Oct 16 The Coca-Cola Co : * Shares down 1 percent to $37.75 in premarket after Q3 results

