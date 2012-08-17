CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-Barclays revises Coca-Cola price target after stock split

(Corrects to say Barclays cut price target on Coca-Cola to reflect stock split)

Aug 16 The Coca-Cola Co : * Barclays revises Coca-Cola Co price target to $41 from $81 to reflect stock split; rating overweight