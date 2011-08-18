Coca-Cola to invest $4 bln more in China to 2014 -Xinhua

BEIJING Aug 18 Coca-Cola , the world's largest soft drink producer, will invest $4 billion more in China from 2012 to 2014, the Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday, citing the company's chairman and chief executive.

Muhtar Kent told Xinhua in an interview that the investment will mainly be used to expand the company's products and packaging, to expand its infrastructure and distribution system, and to invest in cold drink equipment.

The investment plan comes on top of a previously announced investment of $2 billion during 2009-2011, which turned out to be $3 billion upon completion, Xinhua said.

On the possibility of listing on the international board of Shanghai Stock Exchange which is still under discussion, the Coca-Cola CEO said that if the opportunity arose, it would be interested.

`It will be a mutually beneficial action if we are listed,` Kent told Xinhua, adding that `it would be a good thing not just for the reasons of capitalization but also for reasons of being a stronger part of the Chinese community.`

(Reporting by Ken Wills)