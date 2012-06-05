Coke, Ford, Heinz, Nike, P&G in plant plastics use

June 5 Coca-Cola Co, Ford Motor Co,
H.J. Heinz Co, Nike Inc and Procter & Gamble Co
said on Tuesday they formed a group to accelerate the
development and use of plant-based plastic.
The collaboration builds on Coke's "plant bottle" packaging
technology, which is partially made from plant materials. Heinz
has already licensed the technology from Coke for some Heinz
ketchup bottles.
All the companies use the plastic PET, or polyethylene
terephthalate, in products ranging from plastic bottles,
clothing, shoes and automotive fabric and carpet.