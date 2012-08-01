版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 2日 星期四 04:50 BJT

Coca-Cola exploring offer for F&N beverage unit-report

Aug 1 Coca-Cola Co, the world's largest soft-drinks maker, is exploring a bid for the beverage unit of Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing several people with knowledge of the matter.

The unit, which includes F&N's dairy and soft-drinks businesses, may be worth as much as $3 billion, two of the people told Bloomberg.

Coca-Cola hasn't made a decision and is waiting to see what other suitors do, Bloomberg said citing another anonymous person.

Kent Landers, a spokesman for Coca-Cola, told Reuters he couldn't comment on market speculation.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐