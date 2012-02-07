Coca-Cola 4th-qtr net profit falls

UPDATE 1-Toshiba seeking $8.8 bln for majority stake in chip unit -source
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
NEW YORK Feb 7 Coca-Cola Co reported a lower quarterly net profit on Tuesday, due to the absence of a one-time gain.
Net income was $1.65 billion, or 72 cents per share, in the fourth quarter for the world's largest soft-drink maker, down from $5.77 billion, or $2.46 per share, a year earlier, when the company recorded a gain related to the acquisition of its North American bottling operations.
Excluding items, earnings were 79 cents per share in the latest quarter.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
MELBOURNE, Feb 21 London copper held its ground on Tuesday, near its highest in a week, supported by supply concerns amid industrial action in Chile and an Indonesian export permit dispute.
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million