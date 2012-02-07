Coca-Cola 4th-qtr net profit falls

NEW YORK Feb 7 Coca-Cola Co reported a lower quarterly net profit on Tuesday, due to the absence of a one-time gain.

Net income was $1.65 billion, or 72 cents per share, in the fourth quarter for the world's largest soft-drink maker, down from $5.77 billion, or $2.46 per share, a year earlier, when the company recorded a gain related to the acquisition of its North American bottling operations.

Excluding items, earnings were 79 cents per share in the latest quarter.