Coke not planning to lift ad budget in reply to Pepsi-CFO

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 22 Coca-Cola Co, the world's largest soft drink maker, does not expect to increase its advertising budget in response to a significant step-up in North American advertising by its archrival PepsiCo Inc, Coca-Cola's chief financial officer said.
"As of today, I don't see that we'll be adding to what we've already planned. We've got a great plan in place in the U.S. and I feel confident in our plan," said Coca-Cola CFO Gary Fayard on Wednesday. "I think we're OK."
Fayard was speaking at the annual Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference in Boca Raton, Florida.
An analyst had asked him about the company's response to a recent announcement by PepsiCo that it plans to increase advertising and marketing by $500 million to $600 million this year, centered on 12 brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker and Doritos.
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States will extend its scrutiny of a $2.2 billion takeover by South Africa's Sibanye Gold of the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, Stillwater Mining , Sibanye said on Friday.
* Advantage announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results