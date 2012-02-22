Coke not planning to lift ad budget in reply to Pepsi-CFO

Feb 22 Coca-Cola Co, the world's largest soft drink maker, does not expect to increase its advertising budget in response to a significant step-up in North American advertising by its archrival PepsiCo Inc, Coca-Cola's chief financial officer said.

"As of today, I don't see that we'll be adding to what we've already planned. We've got a great plan in place in the U.S. and I feel confident in our plan," said Coca-Cola CFO Gary Fayard on Wednesday. "I think we're OK."

Fayard was speaking at the annual Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference in Boca Raton, Florida.

An analyst had asked him about the company's response to a recent announcement by PepsiCo that it plans to increase advertising and marketing by $500 million to $600 million this year, centered on 12 brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker and Doritos.