UPDATE 4-Coca-Cola sees currency turning against it

* Q3 adj EPS $1.03 beats Wall St view by a penny

* Sees forex reducing EPS in Q4, helping for all of 2011

* Adds $100 mln to 2011 commodity cost forecast

* Shares down 0.3 percent (Adds company comments)

By Martinne Geller

Oct 18 Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) warned on Tuesday that foreign exchange rates that boosted its profit in the third quarter would turn against the company in the fourth quarter as the U.S. dollar strengthens.

The world's largest soft-drink maker also said it now expected an $800 million increase in commodity costs for 2011, $100 million more than it previously thought, as it pays more for corn-based sweetener and bottles made from petroleum-based plastic.

Coke shares -- which have gained nearly 12 percent over the last year and trade at a premium to its peers -- were down 0.3 percent at $66.82 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company gets the majority of its sales from outside the United States, so shifts in currency and the effects of hedging strategies can have a noticeable effect on results.

"That may be spooking folks a little bit because this is a huge, huge international story," said Edward Jones analyst Jack Russo. "How currency moves definitely has an impact on the stock."

Coke's third-quarter profit came in slightly above Wall Street estimates, helped by higher sales volume and price increases, as well as the currency benefit.

But the company said currency exchange rates would reduce its fourth-quarter operating income by a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate, while still boosting full-year income by the low to mid-single digits.

For a graphic showing Coke's results, see link.reuters.com/jah54s

A stronger U.S. currency reduces the dollar value of overseas sales for U.S.-based multinationals like Coke. But it can also provide a boost, since it lowers the cost of U.S. commodities like corn and oil by making them less attractive to foreign buyers.

Coke Chief Financial Officer Gary Fayard did not give many details about the outlook for 2012. He did say, however, that due to a strong correlation between commodity and currency movements, a natural hedge was emerging whereby they could partially offset each other.

While not projecting any currency movements, he said that based on fundamentals, he thought the U.S. dollar was overvalued.

"It is overvalued because of fear right now in the financial markets," Fayard said on a conference call with analysts.

PRICES UP

Coke reported strong growth in emerging markets such as India and China. Sales volume in North America gained as well, despite a 2 percent price increase, which often curbs sales.

The company raised prices 3 percent in North America on its core soda brands to counteract higher costs for commodities. Excluding a bump from new cross-licensed brands such as Dr Pepper, soda volume fell 1 percent, but increases of 9 percent for Powerade and 39 percent for Gold Peak tea offset that decline.

Third-quarter net income rose to $2.22 billion, or 95 cents per share, from $2.06 billion, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were $1.03 per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting $1.02, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue jumped 45 percent to $12.25 billion, boosted by last year's acquisition of North American bottling operations, price increases and a 5 percentage-point currency benefit. Analysts expected $12.01 billion.

Worldwide volume rose 5 percent. Volume in North America also rose 5 percent, but was up only 1 percent without the new cross-licensed brands.

Volume increased 7 percent in Latin America, 2 percent in Europe, 7 percent in the Eurasia and Africa segment, and 6 percent in the Pacific region. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Lisa Von Ahn)