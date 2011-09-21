UPDATE 2-Coca-Cola cutting mini can prices; raising others

* Packs of eight 7.5-oz cans to cost $2.99

* Coca-Cola to sell 12.5-oz bottle for $0.89 (Adds detail on price of 16-oz bottle, exec comment, byline)

By Martinne Geller

HOUSTON, Sept 21 Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) said on Wednesday it was lowering the suggested retail price on its new 7.5-ounce mini cans by $1.00 to about $2.99 per eight-can case, as the leading soft drinks maker aims to maintain its appeal to cash-strapped consumers.

The company is also introducing a smaller 12.5-ounce bottle that will sell for 89 cents, building on the success of a 16-ounce bottle priced at 99 cents.

"Refreshment is not about gluttony," said Sandy Douglas, president of Coca-Cola North America, at a gathering of analysts and investors in Houston. "We're not addicted to supersizing to drive our model."

By selling a 12.5-ounce bottle for 89 cents, Coke is now able to raise the price on its 16-ounce bottle, which will help profit margins. Coke said the price of the 16-ounce bottle would go up to about $1.19 over the next few months.

By offering a wider variety of package sizes Coca-Cola thinks it can get more people to purchase drinks. The strategy also raises the price per ounce of drink sold, thereby boosting profitability.

Retailers can charge what they like for Coca-Cola drinks, but the new suggested retail price of the mini-can package will be $2.99, said Katie Bayne, president of sparkling beverages for Coca-Cola North America.

While the previous suggested retail price for an 8-pack of mini cans was $3.99, in some stores the packages cost as much as $4.99, according to a Coca-Cola spokesman. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Ted Kerr and Gunna Dickson)