Coca-Cola plans to invest $5 bln in India by 2020

BRIEF-American Express card member loans stats for January
* American Express Co - USCS card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.2 percent at Jan end versus 1.1 percent at Dec end
NEW DELHI, June 26 Coca-Cola Co, the world's largest soft-drinks maker, plans to invest $5 billion in India by 2020, Chairman Muhtar Kent said in the Indian capital on Tuesday.
Last November, the company had said it plans to invest $2 billion in India over the next five years to expand its non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink business in India.
* Earnings boost Huhtamaki, Heineken (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 J.P. Morgan revised its outlook on the Federal Reserve's next interest rate increase to May from June following surprisingly strong data on January U.S. retail sales and consumer prices and more hawkish rhetoric from some central bank officials.