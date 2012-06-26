版本:
2012年 6月 26日

Coca-Cola plans to invest $5 bln in India by 2020

NEW DELHI, June 26 Coca-Cola Co, the world's largest soft-drinks maker, plans to invest $5 billion in India by 2020, Chairman Muhtar Kent said in the Indian capital on Tuesday.

Last November, the company had said it plans to invest $2 billion in India over the next five years to expand its non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink business in India.

